By afaqs! Marketplace Team | Published: 16 Sep, 2022 | 2 min read

Explore the best influencer marketing campaigns curated by agency members of afaqs! marketplace for brands and companies across India

Now a mainstream form of marketing, influencer marketing has become an instantly popular entrant of online marketing in recent years. Every brand, whether FMCG, lifestyle or tech catering to consumers are including influencer campaigns to increase brand awareness and generate ROI by impacting the funnel metrics. This fast growing segment of the marketing and advertising industry has been valued at 900 crore and is expected to grow at an impressive CAGR of 25%.

Up until a decade ago, the influencer marketing industry was only limited to celebrities endorsing brands which now has turned towards social media bloggers and vloggers dedicated to specific interests and carrying a large amount of followers. Brands use the influence of these influencers to build trust among their target audience and brand authority in the long run. The growth of influencer marketing is not limited to just the traditionally dominant sectors like FMCG, lifestyle and consumer tech but has spread beyond in sectors like Fintech and travel as well.

With influencer marketing you have a sure shot of reaching your target audience through your influencer’s social base. Closely related to social media marketing, as it is the most favoured channel for influencers to increase their social base, influencer marketing enables you to reach your target audience without any interruptions of ad blockers or an uncertainty of traditional marketing.

Over 80% of businesses who are already employing the use of influencer marketing and building campaigns around influencers are satisfied with their ROI, according to the India Influencer Marketing Report 2022. If you are currently contemplating on an influencer marketing campaign or are researching about it, you might have come across several recommendations on where to start, who to hire and so on. Choosing the right influencer, effective social media channel, what exactly the campaign should be, etc is a difficult task. Professional agencies which specialise in influencer marketing can guide you through the process, recommend influencers fit for your product, draw up a solid influencer marketing plan and execute it. Their expertise, attention to detail, updated research and insights on specific industry trends makes it an easier job with a lot of time and money to save.

Building influencer campaigns are very difficult to navigate but results in great returns when the campaign is done right, like the ones listed here.

