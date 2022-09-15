By Sowmya Iyer | Published: 15 Sep, 2022 | 4 min read

Our guest author Sowmya Iyer writes that a personal brand is more than just an online persona; it’s how one carries themselves in every sphere of life, home or office.

Some powerful company’s taglines like Apple challenged the world to “Think Different” Nike encouraged people, regardless of age, gender, or physical fitness level, to “Just Do It” Dunkin’ Donuts persuaded busy professionals that “America Runs on Dunkin”.

Over the years, these recognisable slogans have been setting the tone for how each company communicates and identifies itself in the market. In just a handful of words, these slogans have told a story and influenced how people perceive the organisations behind them. Together, they represent the power and potential of branding. A strong brand stands out in the crowd—and gains more sales, increased awareness, and better customer experiences.

But branding isn’t just for companies. Professionals each have their own story to tell and goals, skills, and expertise to share. In today’s increasingly digital world, a personal brand is no longer a nice-to-have; it’s expected.

A personal brand is, in many ways, similar to a corporate brand. Just as a company’s brand helps to communicate its value to customers and stand out from the competition, a personal brand does the same for individuals, helping to communicate a unique identity and clear value to potential employers or clients. A personal brand is shaped by one’s experiences, how one presents oneself, and the skills acquired throughout one’s career.

In today’s competitive professional environment, it’s important that you build a strong personal brand to advance in your career and build a stronger professional future. Creating a personal brand can be a daunting task. And one of the easiest ways to get lost in the process is not to know where to start.

When creating a personal brand, you essentially develop a reputation centred around your name and career. Your goal is to market yourself as an expert in your niche to earn the trust and respect of others in your industry. It is equally important to build a strong social media presence in this era of the internet and technology. Social media platforms like LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook are excellent tools for establishing and growing your personal brand because it allows you to reach more of your target audience. It also allows you to control your brand’s narrative, so that when others look you up, you know exactly what they will find.

Some essential things to keep in mind when endorsing your personal brand can be cited as follows:

Figure out who you are

In order to build a personal brand that accurately reflects your personal and professional identity, you first need to know who you are. Be introspective, and create a list of your personal strengths and weaknesses.

Determine what you want to be known for

Your personal brand is more than a reflection of who you are today; it’s a roadmap of where you are heading towards, your future goals. Forecasting where you want to be in five or 10 years—and the attributes you want to be known for—can help you better determine what steps you need to take in order to get there.

Define your audience

Before you start crafting your personal brand, you also need to determine whom you are trying to reach. Is it other industry thought leaders? Your industry peers? Your age demographic? An individual at a particular company? Recruiters? The sooner you define the audience, the easier it will be to craft your story, because you’ll better understand the type of story you need to tell.

Embrace networking

As you cultivate your ideal personal brand, it’s important to network regularly (and effectively) to grow your professional circle. Connect with peers and industry thought-leaders by going to formal and informal networking events. The more connections you make—and the more value you can provide in your interactions—the more likely it is your personal brand will be recognized.

Ask for recommendations

Having current and former colleagues and managers endorse you is one of the easiest and most effective ways to define your personal brand, allowing others to communicate your value to you. Just as a business might cultivate customer reviews and testimonials for use in sales and marketing collateral, you too should cultivate your own reviews in the form of recommendations.

Finally, your brand is more than just an online persona; it’s how you carry yourself at home, in the office, and even on your daily commute. That story you tell, combined with those everyday interactions, ultimately defines your personal brand.

The author Sowmya Iyer is a veteran PR executive with 22 years of experience in the field. After working extensively in the PR space, she established Clarity Communications LLP, a PR and communication agency. She strives to deliver excellence in building brands and its this determination of producing work that has helped her succeeded in maintaining long term relationship with her clients. This year, she plans on contunuing her legacy by trainning and counselling millenials who want to pursue a career in PR.