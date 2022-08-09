By afaqs! Marketplace Team | Published: 09 Aug, 2022 | 2 min read

A successful brand doesn’t just happen overnight. At its core is a solid brand strategy defining how the brand will approach the market to how it will be perceived by their target customers. With ever growing competition in every sector, every market is different and every brand must be different. Brand strategy, which might sound complicated, is just the opposite of it. It is the simplification of how a brand communicates its difference, value, identity and offerings to its target audience, in order to achieve its goal.



Brand strategy refers to an ongoing process of a long-term plan that focuses on the development of a successful brand. This plan is used by companies to create a unique brand image among existing and potential consumers. Once the company has executed a successful brand strategy, customers will associate with the brand and what it does, instantly, without being told. When developing a brand strategy, businesses should first set specific goals that they aim to achieve by launching the brand, including the elements and tools it will use in the process. Branding agencies for example, use many elements like the Brand Purpose, Brand Vision, Brand Promise and more to define the strategy in order to build a brand. It uses various industry trends and research to define the brand’s demography and build a target audience.



