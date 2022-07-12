  1. Creative
Top TV Advertising Agencies in India

Film & Production By afaqs! Marketplace Team | Jul 12, 2022
Explore The Top Agencies And Production Houses Developing High Quality Television Commercials, On afaqs! Marketplace.


Television commercial or TVC is one of the traditional forms of television advertising, promoting products, services, ideas or an organisation, can be typically 15 seconds to 3 minutes long and are aired during commercial breaks. Television has been a staple form of advertising medium for marketers to connect with their audience, prospective and existing customers, for decades now. Although television advertising has seen changes in terms of style, the way a message is conveyed, etc. its essence and effectiveness has remained the same in terms of persuading buyers to buy their products and services.


Still considered as one of the dominant forms of advertising, television commercials take advantage of the detailed demographic data which television networks have to offer. The prime objective of Television commercials is not only raise brand awareness for a particular brand but drive consumer’s to the point of purchase by influencing their decisions through well placed television ads on the national or regional time slots depending on their target audience. Most challenging part is always the making of a television commercial. Keeping the duration in mind, a TVC or television commercial should deliver a clear message conveyed in a way which is catchy and can lock in the viewer's interest in the first few seconds itself. It should remind the consumer of the existence of the product and create a continuous demand along with introducing and promoting it. 


A professional advertising agency and a production house usually work with brands to develop the video content required. There are several steps involved in making a successful TVC. Starting with an advertising brief which entails the goals a brand aspires to fulfil with the commercial, a storyline or idea based on the brief after extensive research. Other technicalities like the production schedule, wardrobe selection, shoot location, casting, etc also needs to be decided. Then comes the most tiresome part of the process which is the post production which goes on until a final draft is acceptable to the brand.    


As you can see, the process is a very time consuming affair and professionals with expertise in the arena can do a better job than amateurs in general. We have listed top agencies and production houses on afaqs! Marketplace who have worked on making television commercials for brands with the exact parameters required. 


Check out some of the amazing agencies and production houses which can develop the exact television commercial your brand needs! 

Re Imagine Creative
Building your brands

Film & Production

1-10 employees

country co chicken
Country Co Chicken , 2022

Country Co Chicken

slate the school
Slate The School, 2018

Slate The School

Services

Clients

Category Experience

Shades and Motion
Creating Moving Content in seconds

Film & Production

1-10 employees

world bank - human capital
World Bank, 2021

World Bank - Human Capital

wfh - ats homekraft pious hideaways
Ats Homekraft Pious .., 2021

Wfh - Ats Homekraft Pious Hideaways

Services

Clients

Category Experience

THE CO

Creative

11-25 employees

geberit clean and drains
Geberit, 2019

Geberit Clean And Drains

arvind store
Arvind Fashioning Po.., 2014

Arvind Store

Services

Clients

Category Experience

Chimp&z Inc
A new species of evolved freethinkers

Creative

100-200 employees

#thalaivaondiscovery dance challenge - a ugc campaign
Discovery India, 2020

#thalaivaondiscovery Dance Challenge - A Ugc Campa

seo strategy for ranking
Godrej Expert, 2015

Seo Strategy For Ranking

Services

Clients

Category Experience

SETU

Creative

51-100 employees

suhana ready-to-cook campaign
Suhana, 2014

Suhana Ready-to-cook Campaign

urja next packaging design
Kutwal Foods Pvt. Lt.., 2013

Urja Next Packaging Design

Services

Clients

Category Experience

Brand Th3ory
Taking Brands from 'HOW' to "WOW"

Creative

26-50 employees

integrated marketing campaign - most wanted - print, ooh, digital
Prepladder, 2022

Integrated Marketing Campaign - Most Wanted - Prin

social media content marketing - beauty & personal care brand
Zeoveda, 2022

Social Media Content Marketing - Beauty & Personal

Services

Clients

Category Experience

The Yellow Shutter
Open the shutter to stories!

Film & Production

1-10 employees

avt pre - mixed tea | avt beverages | the yellow shutter
Avt Beverages, 2022

Avt Pre - Mixed Tea | Avt Beverages | The Yellow S

#bethebull - paytm wealth academy | paytm money | the yellow shutter
Paytm, 2021

#bethebull - Paytm Wealth Academy | Paytm Money |

Services

Clients

Category Experience

Dot Films
We are a singularity of light, sound and sentiment.

Film & Production

1-10 employees

i am animal // collection zero
I Am Animal, 2021

I Am Animal // Collection Zero

aruna-chal
Dot Films, 2021

Aruna-chal

Services

Clients

Category Experience

THE CREATIVE TRIBE
Vision to Video

Film & Production

11-25 employees

reliance digital air conditioner
Reliance Digital , 2018

Reliance Digital Air Conditioner

kitna katta
Mutual Funds Sahi Ha.., 2019

Kitna Katta

Services

Clients

Category Experience

Images Ad Films

Film & Production

1-10 employees

kanganna joy alukkas
Joy Alukkas, 2010

Kanganna Joy Alukkas

elite rusk
Elite Estates, 2011

Elite Rusk

Services

Clients

Category Experience

