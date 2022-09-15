By afaqs! Marketplace Team | Published: 15 Sep, 2022 | 2 min read

Explore digital video advertisements curated by agency members of afaqs! marketplace for brands and companies across India

The popularity of online video needs no introduction. Nowadays, people from all age groups and social demographics are fond of watching video content online. This is what businesses are capitalising on, hence resorting to using Digital Video Advertising. This method involves using promotional video content aimed at a target audience through numerous online channels, including YouTube. Studies have hinted using Digital Video Advertising fetches better results than using static online ads.



Using videos helps engage the target buyers, and that is a big reason for brands to use this method. With 4G LTE networks reaching remote villages and 5G network rollout picking pace in India, brands are relying on video content to reach out to buyers more than ever before. Using digital video advertising can be useful for enhancing brand awareness among buyers, boosting the rate of conversion and storytelling. Many brands are resorting to using digital video ads involving brand ambassadors and customers to tell a story in a convincing way these days.



The length of a digital video ad may vary, but typically brands use short format or bite sized videos often utilise a mix of emotions and concise dialogues or less to convey the brand message. Nowadays, the attention span of people is not very long, in general, and so video content that is catchy and drives home the point works well with them. The format and resolution of online video ads also depend on the channels they are being made for. Instagram videos are shot in a typical format, and they are shorter than the videos made for platforms for YouTube or other subscription based platforms, in general.

Video marketing in India has become very popular with every business or brand joining the league. Getting a competitive advantage over your competitor is essential. If you are contemplating incorporating digital video advertising in your marketing strategy, a professional agency with expertise is the way to go. These agencies can not only create a video ad needed to attract your target buyers like the ones listed here, but also take care of which channel to use, what time is more effective, etc in an entire package offered to you.