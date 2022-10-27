By afaqs! Marketplace Team | Published: 27 Oct, 2022 | 2 min read

Explore some of the most amazing explainer videos curated by agency members of afaqs! marketplace for brands and companies across India.

The internet is flooded with millions of videos and hundreds being added every second. The rising demand for videos in everyday life is undeniable. Whether its for entertainment, education or marketing products and services, videos are rocking the internet and how! If your business is yet to harness the power of videos marketing, you are missing out on a massive opportunity to make your products’ reach faster and more efficient. There are many types of videos used for marketing, including explainer videos. Explainer videos are short form online marketing videos used by companies to explain their products and services.

Explainer videos can be found on landing pages, product pages, a website’s homepage or social networks of the particular brand. These videos have become extremely popular and are very effective to boost conversion rate and generate better ROI. These videos are informative as well as educational conveying what the company or their specific product offers.There are different types of explainer videos, like live-action explainer videos, live stream on social media, white board explainer videos and the most popular one, animated explainer videos. Businesses and brands use a particular type of explainer video depending on the message they want to convey.

With explainer videos becoming more popular than ever, let’s look at some informative explainer videos made for products and services across a diverse range of industries by marketing agencies.

These cool explainer videos made by professional agencies will give you several reasons to use explainer videos for your company as well.

