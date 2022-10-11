By afaqs! Marketplace Team | Published: 11 Oct, 2022 | 3 min read

Television advertising is one of the traditional forms of advertising to promote products, services, ideas or an organisation. It can be typically 15 seconds to 3 minutes long and are aired during commercial breaks. Television has been a staple form of advertising medium for marketers to connect with their audience, prospective and existing customers, for decades now. Despite the proliferation of internet access devices and online entertainment channels, the usage and popularity of television have not declined much.

Naturally, brands have been using televisions as a powerful and effective mode for advertising and promoting their services and products. For several years, businesses have been using TV ads to target their customers and make inroads into newer locations.

The enticing offerings that television presents as a medium like widespread viewership, attentive audience, long format advertising for effective storytelling and the most important being credibility, TV Advertising is still preferred by brands for high trust value and premium brand perception. A well done television advertisement can be persuasive to the viewer and evoke an emotional connection unique to the brand. Despite the higher costs compared to its digital counterpart, television commercials are a good investment with definite returns.

A professional advertising agency or a production company usually works with brands to develop the video content required using several steps involved in making a successful TV advertisement. Starting with an advertising brief which entails the goals a brand aspires to fulfil with the commercial, a storyline or idea based on the brief after extensive research. Other technicalities like the production schedule, wardrobe selection, shoot location, casting, etc also needs to be decided. Then comes the most tiresome part of the process which is the post production which goes on until a final draft is acceptable to the brand.

As you can see, the process is a very time consuming affair and professionals with expertise in the arena can do a better job than amateurs in general. A well done TV ad can help you enter a consumer's mind and build loyalty for life with the help of the agencys' data oriented creative decisions.