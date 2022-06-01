Top Website and App Development Agencies in India

Does my business need a website? Is it time to switch to HTTPS? Is my app user friendly? Is
my website mobile friendly? And so many more questions every early stage entrepreneur or a
well established business have in their minds whether its website development or app
development. More often than not these questions go unanswered as an overlooked part of
any business operation.
With one of the lowest data tariff plans in the world, India is set to be the home for 900 million
active internet users by 2025, according to the IAMAI-Kantar ICUBE 2020 report. With a
significant amount of population on the internet, every brand or company needs a website or an
app as the foremost way to reach out to their customers and making the process of familiarising
easier for either of the parties. The website development and app development process is
very technical based and needs hundreds of hours of programming, if not done right, can be a
major cause of loss of customers, online.
When so much is at stake, it can pay off to hire a website development and app development
agency to create them instead of relying on outside contractors (freelancers, solo app
developers) who constantly will surpass a deadline and turn in a substandard quality of work, as
seen in a lot of cases.
A website development and app development agency will have a team of designers,
developers, testers and digital experts. They will be up to date with the recent technologies in
the field or any industry specific tactics for your website and app. These companies usually offer
packages specific to your requirement and are very professional. This also entitles your website
to get better maintenance and support whenever needed as there can be multiple people to
resolve any related issues.
Check out some of the best in business agencies who will add value to your business with their
skills!
Is your mind boggled as well with technical jargons? Leave it to geeks! Find Website and App
development agencies at afaqs! Marketplace.