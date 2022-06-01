  1. Creative
Top Website and App Development Agencies in India

Digital Marketing By afaqs! Marketplace Team | Jun 01, 2022
Explore the top Website Development and App Development Agencies and find the right tech savant partner


Does my business need a website? Is it time to switch to HTTPS? Is my app user friendly? Is
my website mobile friendly? And so many more questions every early stage entrepreneur or a
well established business have in their minds whether its website development or app
development. More often than not these questions go unanswered as an overlooked part of
any business operation.

With one of the lowest data tariff plans in the world, India is set to be the home for 900 million
active internet users by 2025, according to the IAMAI-Kantar ICUBE 2020 report. With a
significant amount of population on the internet, every brand or company needs a website or an
app as the foremost way to reach out to their customers and making the process of familiarising
easier for either of the parties. The website development and app development process is
very technical based and needs hundreds of hours of programming, if not done right, can be a
major cause of loss of customers, online.

When so much is at stake, it can pay off to hire a website development and app development
agency to create them instead of relying on outside contractors (freelancers, solo app
developers) who constantly will surpass a deadline and turn in a substandard quality of work, as
seen in a lot of cases.

A website development and app development agency will have a team of designers,
developers, testers and digital experts. They will be up to date with the recent technologies in
the field or any industry specific tactics for your website and app. These companies usually offer
packages specific to your requirement and are very professional. This also entitles your website
to get better maintenance and support whenever needed as there can be multiple people to
resolve any related issues.

Check out some of the best in business agencies who will add value to your business with their
skills!

Is your mind boggled as well with technical jargons? Leave it to geeks! Find Website and App
development agencies at afaqs! Marketplace.

Indus Net Technologies
We Deliver Digital Success

Digital Marketing

100-200 employees

unimark realty- digital marketing solution
Unimark Realty, 2018

Unimark Realty- Digital Marketing Solution

siddha- mobile app for real estate ecommerce
Siddha, 2020

Siddha- Mobile App For Real Estate Ecommerce

Services

Clients

Category Experience

Idealoft Studio
Strategic Design Firm

Design

26-50 employees

levis x idealoft
Levi's, 2020

Levis X Idealoft

tekstac
Teknoturf, 2021

Tekstac

Services

Clients

Category Experience

Emporiom Digital
A creative-led design, marketing & tech powerhouse

Creative

26-50 employees

social media & lead generation
Manitou , 2018

Social Media & Lead Generation

website development & brand identity
Cyronail, 2019

Website Development & Brand Identity

Services

Clients

Category Experience

HOVO DIGITAL

Let’s strategise to advertise

Digital Marketing

1-10 employees

how hovo digital helped a fuel automation start up - tank up rank on the first page of google for targeted search terms
Tank Up, 2020

How Hovo Digital Helped A Fuel Automation Start Up

how hovo digital and its seo experts changed the game for a pharmacy website and helped them to rank 1st on google page
Dhani, 2021

How Hovo Digital And Its Seo Experts Changed The G

Services

Clients

Category Experience

Deepsense Digital

Simply Digital

Creative

51-100 employees

spread the goodness!
Cavin's, 2019

Spread The Goodness!

nipponpaint colorvision
Nippon Paints, 2020

Nipponpaint Colorvision

Services

Clients

Category Experience

3 Minds Digital
With you on your brand journey

Design

51-100 employees

houseey
Houseey, 2020

Houseey

koodo, one of it's kind play-design for 3md
Koodo, 2020

Koodo, One Of It's Kind Play-design For 3md

Services

Clients

Category Experience

Urja Communications

Fast.Foward.Digital

Digital Marketing

51-100 employees

acquisition campaign for drop-off customers of aditya birla health insurance
Aditya Birla Capital, 2019

Acquisition Campaign For Drop-off Customers Of Adi

hdfc bank personal loan customer win-bank campaign.
Hdfc Bank, 2019

Hdfc Bank Personal Loan Customer Win-bank Campaign

Services

Clients

Category Experience

Vridhii Digital
Your Marketing Team

Other Services

1-10 employees

logo and branding
Fashion Bylanes, 2021

Logo And Branding

therhappi
Therhappi, 2020

Therhappi

Services

Clients

Category Experience

Velocita Brand Consultants
Be Inspired, Be Inspiring

Creative

51-100 employees

deutsche bank
Deutsche Bank, 2019

Deutsche Bank

#digital krantikari – independence day 2020 employee engagement campaign
Mastercard, 2020

#digital Krantikari – Independence Day 2020 Empl

Services

Clients

Category Experience

The Information Company
Corporate Storytellers

Creative

51-100 employees

explainer video for an sos app for employees
Aditya Birla Group, 2015

Explainer Video For An Sos App For Employees

design dekko - an online community for architects and interior designers
Godrej Group, 2019

Design Dekko - An Online Community For Architects

Services

Clients

Category Experience

