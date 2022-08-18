By afaqs! Marketplace Team | Published: 18 Aug, 2022 | 2 min read

Social Media Marketing, with the highest customer engagement, is the most important medium for brands to increase their visibility and awareness. Social media holds immense potential to make marketing more effective. After the noticeable exponential growth of active social media users, especially after the lockdowns imposed due to covid, businesses have started prioritising social media marketing in their marketing mix.

Consumers are not only discovering new products on social media but are preferring to buy products and services through it. A viral reel, a popular hashtag or an exciting social media challenge are examples of the social media marketing tactics being used by brands and businesses to connect and interact with their consumers.

When done the right way, social media presence can be used to increase Brand Awareness, bagging potential customers, retargeting with lead magnets, lead generation and conversion, resulting in boosting the ROI. Social Media Marketing as a service has seen soaring success in recent years with brands increasingly using social media for the ‘human touch’ which the traditional media could not provide.

Although businesses using social media have become a common phenomenon, social media marketers from around the world say businesses cannot come to consensus on how to build a strong social media presence. Various challenges like developing an effective social media strategy, catchy social media copies, content creation, gaining new followers, finding the right social media platform to market their product, engaging with the consumers and building a loyal customer base top the list among others.

If your business faces similar (or all these) challenges, consider investing in a Social Media Marketing Agency. However, finding the right Social Media Marketing Agency can be a tedious task and with thousands of them flooding your search engine, it is a challenge.

