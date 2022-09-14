By afaqs! Marketplace Team | Published: 14 Sep, 2022 | 2 min read

Explore display advertisements designed by agency members of afaqs! marketplace for brands and companies across India

Businesses need to use different types of ads to inform target buyers about their existing and upcoming products and services. Using Display Ads is quite useful in this regard. Display advertising involves using a mix of text and images along with a URL redirecting the users to the brand's website. Such online ads can be static or dynamic in nature. Some display ads are meant only for promoting products, while others serve educational purposes too. Display advertising is mostly used on third-party websites.

The first display ad was made for the web back in 1994. It has been popular since among businesses, whether small or big, every company incorporates display ads in their marketing strategy. The advantages of using display ads cannot be overlooked. Display Ads help in widening brand awareness and help convey your brand message faster. The ease of creating and placing these ads cannot be denied as well. They can be used on almost any website without complexity

There are several types of display ads used by businesses nowadays. You will find the Banner ads on a majority of the websites. Then there are the mobile leaderboard ads. Most of these ads have a rectangular or square shape. Display advertising campaigns are often run through popular online advertising networks like Google Display Network. Display ads are used extensively for product promotion or to make the viewer’s aware of a product, getting users back to your website, a recommendation to read or watch and the most popular one among these being the social ads appearing on social media platforms like Facebook and LinkedIn.



Display ads like retargeting ads, native ads or social ads are a very effective and ever popular way of raising brand awareness and persuading and leading buyers to your products and services. Expert digital agencies which use market research and industry trends to make informed decisions on how to entice the target audience, what colour or font works better to attract them, how crisp should be an ad copy, should the ad be animated, static or a funny meme (a recent trend). Along with what to display, they can strategize on how, when and where to display, which is crucial to reach your target audience. Get professional agencies who can design the best display ads for you, here.