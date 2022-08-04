By Harnish Shah | Published: 04 Aug, 2022 | 4 min read

Our guest author Harnish Shah says the combination of IoT and AI can help businesses in strategic data analysis and targeted marketing.

We live in an era where we have finally understood the power of data. Earlier, what was known as machine-to-machine was merely an idea. However, today, the Internet of Things or IoT as we call it, has taken the world by storm. IoT holds a vast meaning. The methodology of IoT has evolved from receiving simple code instructions to more complex real-time computations. It is the digital realm of every device that includes inanimate objects that are connected to a global computer network, i.e., the internet. IoT has touched almost every corner of the business world. It refers to billions of things that are connected through the internet for storing and exchanging data. One aspect which has been successfully touched and transformed by it is digital marketing.

Social media marketing has significantly advanced with IoT. IoT analyses consumer behaviour and consumption patterns. Social media analytics consume a vast amount of data from a users' behaviour. And this is where IoT steps in, to narrow down the data for the brand's benefits. Read more to learn about the benefits of IoT in digital marketing.

Personalised Analysis

The predictive analysis of IoT is a well-structured analysis that gives product or service recommendations to users. IoT analyses individual choices and preferences from users' behaviour patterns.

Personalised analysis gives a targeted consumer base to your brand. Thus, it helps a brand set the target audience for their paid media campaign, influence a users' buying behaviour and optimise social media marketing quickly.

Companies today integrate IoT into their machinery to understand how their products and services are performing. Thus, it will also help marketers to create content as per the preferences of their consumers.

Cost-effective

IoT gives the best approach to businesses. It helps enterprises gain profits by structuring strategies and content plans and setting target audiences for paid ads on digital platforms. IoT-driven marketing methods help in intensifying revenue and optimising digital advertisements. IoT also helps businesses to be conducted in a better way. Once organisations are plugged in with an array of smart gadgets, IoT can back organisations to act more smartly by providing them with instant knowledge.

Artificial Intelligence

As Demis Hassabis, the CEO of an AI enablement company DeepMind puts it, ‘Artificial Intelligence is the science of making machines smart’. We give power to machines to mimic human intelligence by giving them the ability to see, hear, speak, and write. AI's most impressive capability is powered by machine learning. Machine learning allows machines to make accurate decisions based on a large set of data. AI technology uses this data to make the most accurate and relevant predictions.

Revenue Acceleration

AI can use data extracted from social media audiences to accelerate revenue by learning which headlines, posts, and images work the best to maximise engagement. It can discover new audiences and trends based on sentiment analysis and predict who will buy more from social media communications.

Content Creation

Today, with efficient and innovative AI softwares, we can create content not only for blogs but for social media as well. These softwares can resize the posts for different social media channels as well, making them time efficient. It can automate the target audiences with ads and regulate speed. Artificial intelligence tools can write Facebook or Instagram ads for relevant audiences, proving to be of great value.

Chatbots

Chatbots leverage chat mediums like SMS, texts, and social media platforms like Instagram, Facebook, Twitter to respond to messages. AI chatbots are trained to have human-like conversations using a process known as Natural Language Processing (NLP). With NLP, AI chatbots will interpret human language as it is written which enables them to operate more on their own. A chatbot can be used for customer service, data and lead collection, and shopping collection on social media.

The one who manages the big data is the one who runs the market. IoT and AI, together categorise and strategically help digital marketers in the industry to use data for their optimal advantage.

The author Harnish Shah is the founder of 3 Minds Digital, a Mumbai based Design and Digital Marketing Agency. 3 Minds Digital is a member of afaqs! Marketplace.