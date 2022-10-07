By afaqs! Marketplace Team | Published: 07 Oct, 2022 | 2 min read

Explore some of the best social media marketing campaigns curated by agency members of afaqs! marketplace for brands and companies across India

A successful social media marketing campaign, although not easily defined, usually is a mix of higher rates of engagement, maximum outreach and resharing or going viral. New, old, big or small, all businesses use social media to promote their brand and have been in the marketing mix. Its indispensable qualities and strong roi is not a recent phenomenon but have been a favourite of brands for quite some time.

Since the use of social media platforms for promotion of products and services, marketers have experimented with creative ways to put out the word and convey the company’s bottom line. Brands started using this medium making it more than just connecting with people far away and generating personal content. A well executed social media strategy can connect you to your audience on a personal level.

Coming up with a unique social media strategy is not an easy task, especially when all of your competitors are there as well! We know your pain and we have found some inspiration for you.

These effective social media campaigns were curated by advertising and marketing agencies for brands in India when social media platforms were becoming popular. The strategies might have changed with time and increasing competition but going back to the origins might help!

Let’s explore these effective and successful social media campaign examples that pushed the boundaries from traditional marketing.