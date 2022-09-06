By afaqs! Marketplace Team | Published: 06 Sep, 2022 | 2 min read

Without using websites and web applications, getting things accomplished in the right manner is tedious. While there are many tools and technologies available for developing web applications and websites, developers need to have a proper plan and methodology in place to ensure everything is done right. The website development and app development process is very technical, needs hundreds of hours of programming and a minute mistake can cost a lot, if not done right, can be a major cause of loss of customers, online.

The entire website development and app development process are done in several stages. The designing part is assigned to a separate team who looks after color, font selection, UI design elements, etc. Once the aesthetic aspects are chosen, developers get into the core task. This involves tasks like coding, linking the app or website with databases, etc. Before an app or website can be published or delivered, several rounds of bug testing are done. The application or website is tested for speed and functionality as well. The projects involve front and back-end developers and, in some cases, full-stack developers.

Nowadays, businesses have multiple choices for hiring web application developers and companies. But when so much is at stake, it can pay off to hire a website development and app development company to build them instead of relying on outside contractors (freelancers, solo app developers) who constantly will surpass a deadline and turn in a substandard quality of work, as seen in a lot of cases. These companies will pick the right platform for creating the websites and applications. They may opt for commercial or Open-Source tools, depending on budget and client needs. The company will have a team of designers, developers, testers and digital experts. And to top it off, it also entitles your website to get better maintenance and support whenever needed as there can be multiple people to resolve any related issues.

