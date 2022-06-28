  1. Creative
Top Packaging Design Agencies in India

Design By afaqs! Marketplace Team | Jun 28, 2022
Explore some of the best Packaging Design Agencies in India


Ever wondered why we choose one product over another from the shelves lined up with similar products? Brand loyalty gets some of the credits, yes! Ingredients or manufacturing practices are reasons as well. But what steals the show here is the Packaging Design. Through Packaging Design, a brand never seen, heard of or tried can attract customers to their products. Packaging Design is one of the most essential tools for branding to meet marketing objectives by distinctive features for communicating with a consumer using a consumer product’s personality and identity to generate a sale. Out of the hundreds and thousands of products lined up in the super markets or online ecommerce websites, packaging design helps a consumer product attract consumers. 

 

Packaging Design is the process of executing the conceptualisation of the physical form and feel of the product’s outer packaging. It is the amalgamation of typography, imagery, colour, structure, size, material and the design elements, making a product market ready. The primary goal being making it a vehicle which not only contains, protects and transports the product but also distinguishable in the marketplace. Whether the shelves or the online retail store, consumer products are always competing with each other for a consumer’s attention. With a new product hitting the stores every now and then, packaging design can act as the difference between a new customer picking your product or your competitor’s. It very well has the potential to win you a customer or easily lose them. Packaging design being the first medium of communication, consumers judge your product by the packaging even before they get to try the product. 

 

Packaging Design is an important criterion for sales and hence every brand should focus on packaging as much as the quality of the product. A professional packaging design can not only enhance brand identity and loyalty but can also make it irresistible to prospective customers. Hiring a design agency will not only be time efficient but responsible and professional. They are updated and experienced with respect to every industry in terms of packaging, aware of the chronology of design outsourcing, real time research, skilled and knowledgeable in latest trends. Hiring a design agency for your packaging design needs will be a stress free process with not overlooking each and every process and a professional team with a high value for the project.

 

Wanna make your product stand out? Find some of the best Design Agencies  for your packaging needs on afaqs! Marketplace.

STRATEDGY
Effective Brand Building

Design

11-25 employees

grandma's kādhā
Wellbeing Nutrition, 2020

Grandma's Kādhā

happy otter
Happy Otter, 2020

Happy Otter

Services

Clients

Category Experience

ENCEPT BRAND DESIGN
Packaging Brand Management Simplified

Design

51-100 employees

nycil sanitizer launch
Zydus Wellness, 2020

Nycil Sanitizer Launch

godrej aer gift pack
Godrej Group, 2019

Godrej Aer Gift Pack

Services

Clients

Category Experience

KHURANA BRANDING COMMUNICATION
Creative consistency....since 1978

Design

1-10 employees

parth hospital
Parth Hospital, 2012

Parth Hospital

jivraj no 9 tea
Jivraj Tea Limited, 2001

Jivraj No 9 Tea

Services

Clients

Category Experience

Studio ABD
Connecting Life & Design

Design

11-25 employees

hampa packaging system
Hampa Wellness Pvt. .., 2021

Hampa Packaging System

tena: oil packaging
Tena, 2017

Tena: Oil Packaging

Services

Clients

Category Experience

361 Degrees
A Design Beyond

Creative

11-25 employees

zyva portfolio
Zyva, 2022

Zyva Portfolio

publications portfolio
Publications, 2021

Publications Portfolio

Services

Clients

Category Experience

ALMOND BRANDING
Brand Strategy + Design

Design

1-10 employees

bringing international taste to the indian audience
Amul Pina Colada, 2018

Bringing International Taste To The Indian Audienc

nyle skin care
Cavinkare Nyle, 2021

Nyle Skin Care

Services

Clients

Category Experience

ZERO GRAVITY COMMUNICATIONS

Creative

51-100 employees

nutritual
Gujarat Terce Labora.., 2021

Nutritual

cornado - 360 brand launch campaign
Grainspan Foods Pvt..., 2019

Cornado - 360 Brand Launch Campaign

Services

Clients

Category Experience

Running On Coffee
Freshly Brewed Ideas

Creative

1-10 employees

creative packaging for a japanese brand
Sakurafresh, 2021

Creative Packaging For A Japanese Brand

illustrations
Florence High School, 2020

Illustrations

Services

Clients

Category Experience

Therefore Design
We think, therefore DESIGN

Design

26-50 employees

a seafood brand stirs up a delicious melange of flavours, culture & tradition
I Love Fish Re!, 2022

A Seafood Brand Stirs Up A Delicious Melange Of Fl

india’s iconic paints brand educates consumers on making informed choices
Asian Paints Ltd., 2021

India’s Iconic Paints Brand Educates Consumers O

Services

Clients

Category Experience

Shades and Motion
Creating Moving Content in seconds

Film & Production

1-10 employees

nexa
Nexa Music, 2019

Nexa

world bank - r.i.c.e.
World Bank, 2021

World Bank - R.i.c.e.

Services

Clients

Category Experience

