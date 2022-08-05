By afaqs! Marketplace Team | Published: 05 Aug, 2022 | 2 min read

This is said to be the age of the internet, and digital media, where businesses are keen on developing and consolidating their online presence beyond doubt. Yet, the importance of using the print medium has not diminished. Along with utilising social media platforms, businesses from various sectors also make use of print media for reaching out to customers and promoting their services and products. You will find leading brands still using brochures and leaflets or newspaper ads, especially during the festive seasons and flash sales. This is where print design plays a vital role.

A section of people are still not comfortable using online technologies, and for them, old-fashioned leaflets and brochures seem to be the easier option. It's common among elderly people. This explains why businesses seek the services of ace graphic design agencies to get their print medium merchandise, using print design in the best way. Print Design helps the company or brand choose the correct combination of visuals and one-liners or more which attracts the specific audience they want. Like the Neon sign boards co-exist with printed billboards on highways, as you may have witnessed, can be a great example of print design.

Regardless of the niche of your business, focusing on print media for advertising and promotion is necessary. This can be especially useful for businesses that cater to regional buyers. Using the right colour, visuals, fonts, and aesthetics is necessary to develop a successful print design for a brand. It is prudent to hire an expert print designer or a graphic design agency. Such an entity can perform in-depth research and analysis and come up with the right print design strategy for a brand to better sync with your



