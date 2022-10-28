By afaqs! Marketplace Team | Published: 28 Oct, 2022 | 2 min read

Explore some of the best social media content ideas curated by agency members of afaqs! marketplace for brands and companies across India.

Social media is a significant part of most people’s daily routine. Content consumption on social media is at an all time high and has only seen a positive trajectory. Being said that, brands are using social media to connect with their consumer in the most creative ways possible, from short form video content to user generated unboxing videos. With thousands of brands competing for their consumer’s attention, one of the most effective ways that your social media content strategy will succeed is by creating unique high quality content for all your social media channels.

In order to realise the full power of social media, your content marketing strategy should be carefully directed towards the target group and not be a simple advertisement. The brands which are using the right social media strategy are the brands who are getting maximum engagement on their social media content. Social media provides a more direct channel of interaction to companies due to their considerable reach and is more effective than the classic marketing channels.

Social media content appropriate for a particular business always depends on the products and services the company has to offer and its marketing purpose.

The social media and content marketing agencies use the full potential of social media depending on the brand with different kinds of social media content appealing to the target audience it caters to. These social media content examples struck the right chords with their audience and doubled the ROI in no time.

