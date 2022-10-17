By afaqs! Marketplace Team | Published: 17 Oct, 2022 | 2 min read

Explore some of the best retail branding work curated by agency members of afaqs! marketplace for brands and companies across India.

Branding is pivotal to the success and growth of any brand, for sure. This is applicable to entities belonging to the retail sector, too. Retail branding can be defined as a strategy that is modelled on a brand concept- specific to the retail industry. The focus here is not on any specific brand but on the retailer entity. An example is the branding of a departmental store chain selling myriads of products made by other brands.

A well-made retail branding strategy can benefit any retailer, regardless of its size and scope of operations. A retail branding strategy helps a retailer stand out from the rivals in the segment. It helps the entity develop a strong connection with the buyers. This goes a long way to establishing the brand. Such a branding strategy helps you focus on the USP of the entity and highlight it well. This can be a concern for the environment, excellent customer support and adoption of emerging technologies etc.

With a well-crafted retail branding strategy, it becomes easier for a retailer to offer personalised services to customers. These can include offering special discounts and deals to loyal customers and using social media promotions etc. Some retailers also use strategies like offering exclusive benefits for long-time customers and tying up with other brands to offer discounts and cashback.

With e-commerce and social media taking over the limelight, it's important for retailers to stay on top of the global trends with retail branding. The listed projects here, from many of the retail branding projects on afaqs! marketplace showcased by our very able agency members has done just that!

An effective and creative retail branding strategy requires direct communication, proactivity, personalisation and transparency. Check out agencies on afaqs! Marketplace to make your store brand stand out!