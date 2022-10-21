By afaqs! Marketplace Team | Published: 21 Oct, 2022 | 2 min read

Explore some of the most amazing print advertising curated by agency members of afaqs! marketplace for brands and companies across India.

Businesses resort to various online and offline mediums to promote their offerings and entice target buyers. They make extensive use of print design for such needs. This can be defined as a segment within graphic design. In print advertising, aesthetic design is printed on tangible surfaces of varying dimensions and these are used to convey specific information to the viewers. The growth of digital design and web-based ads has not been able to eliminate print advertising completely.

Print designs are used on a wide range of printed media, including the likes of brochures, business cards, billboards, calendars etc. Print designers, much like their digital graphic designer counterparts, use visual graphics to send a message to target viewers or buyers.

In an age where people rely on the web for almost everything, you may feel the print design is outdated and is on its way out. However, advertising industry veterans think this is a gross misconception. Print design is and will remain relevant in the coming days, too. A section of buyers, especially the elderly ones, are still not comfortable dealing with devices and gadgets targeted by digital ad makers. They still rely more on printed advertisements. Advertisers, therefore, include both digital and print advertising in their campaigns.

Print design professionals need to be meticulous in picking the design elements and preparing the final output. Unlike digital design, in print design or advertising, the final product has to be pixel-perfect. There is no scope for rectifying issues in a design once it is printed on paper or any other tangible medium. Therefore, there can be the prospect of cost escalation in print design. Print advertisers also need to think of boundaries, like dimensions of specific mediums such as business cards or brochures.

Typically, print advertising is offered as one of the packages of graphic design by most design agencies along with their strategy of when and which print medium to advertise with for maximum exposure.