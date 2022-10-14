By afaqs! Marketplace Team | Published: 14 Oct, 2022 | 2 min read

Explore some of the best corporate identity work curated by agency members of afaqs! marketplace for brands and companies across India.

The term corporate identity is often interchangeably used with brand image, brand identity, and so on. However, the meanings of these terms are different from one another. Before trying to identify the other elements of corporate identity, you should understand what corporate identity is in the first place.

Corporate identity doesn’t have a copybook definition as such. It is about the actions that a company takes to achieve perception from the target audience. With corporate identity, both external and internal perceptions of a brand are shaped.

One of the best examples to explain this is that of Google. Right from the logotype, to the interior design of the office to user-friendly product design, you will find the design to be intuitive along with being playful and inspiring at the same time. A business organisation needs to communicate through every single aspect of its identity. The communication should have a straight-to-the-point approach. The communication should be able to build trust and also make a connection with the target audience.

Creating a corporate identity for a company is not an overnight affair. The design team has to analyse various nuances like its sector, target customers and their likings, competitor activities, etc. The vision and the mission of the company, for example, are two of the many aspects to cover in designing the corporate identity of a company.

However difficult to conceptualise, expert design agencies can help streamline your company’s corporate identity with consistency by providing their expert opinion and a fresh outlook.