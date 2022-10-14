By afaqs! Marketplace Team | Published: 14 Oct, 2022 | 2 min read

Explore some of the best communication design work curated by agency members of afaqs! marketplace for brands and companies across India.

Communication Design denotes a wing of design dealing with utilising visuals for strategically conveying messages and expressing information. Communication Designers use their designs to engage the target viewers and convey the information in the best way. They do not only create enticing designs and visuals for the clients but convey the message of the client to the target audience through the design. So, a communication designer remains involved in the marketing campaign from the beginning to the last part. They have to work in alliance with graphic designers.

Think about an abstract painting, for instance, a painter leaves the viewer to interpret the work however they want, making it about the viewer’s emotion and intellect. Communication design is exactly the opposite. The amalgamation of designing and information development, a communication design strategy determines the idea or information to be conveyed first and then designing the visuals. Along with the message, it is also concerned with structuring innovative media channels to ensure that the message not only reaches its target audience but engages and attracts them through its visual appeal, instantly.

It revolves around human psychology and how design elements affect the mood of the audience and influence them. It needs rigorous study of design components to employ both communication and graphic design techniques.

Design elements such as chatbots, 360-degree product views and user-generated content tremendously improve the user experience and ultimately boost sales. For example, communication design has successfully revolutionised e-commerce by encouraging customer retention and brand loyalty, impacting the bottom line of businesses.

