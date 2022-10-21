By afaqs! Marketplace Team | Published: 21 Oct, 2022 | 2 min read

Explore some of the most amazing branding strategies curated by agency members of afaqs! marketplace for brands and companies across India

Businesses need to woo the target customers and develop a solid relationship with them to remain in the race and make profits in the long run, regardless of the niche. For this, developing a brand image is very important. However, not many people are clear about the definition of branding. Branding denotes the process of making a strong, positive image of a business and its offerings in the buyer’s mind. To develop a solid brand image, it becomes necessary to use elements like logo and design and maintain a consistent theme through its marketing communications.

When the branding is effective, a company is able to carve a niche for itself in its sector and succeeds in enticing more customers as compared to its competitors. It is also commonplace to see certain companies appealing to a niche section of buyers through their unique branding strategies. Some brands are preferred by people seeking eco-friendly products, while there are brands making gadgets and technology-centric devices for the geeks. While developing a branding strategy, you need to ensure the theme remains the same in-store and online.

Branding helps a company establish an emotional connection with the target customers. For people preferring specific brands, these entities offer services and products meeting their needs, reflecting their values and exuding a certain sentiment they believe in. Businesses make use of a number of tools and measures to develop a branding image and use that to their advantage. These elements include taglines, logos, advertisements, infomercials, TV and radio ads, billboards, brochures and posters etc. Nowadays, they are using various types of online ads for the same purpose.

It is quite commonplace to see businesses hiring dedicated agencies for branding needs nowadays. Branding agencies cater to the requirements of clients hailing from various industries. They also offer services to revamp the brand image of some clients.