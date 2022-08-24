By afaqs! Marketplace Team | Published: 24 Aug, 2022 | 2 min read

Good Branding Agencies help companies build a competitive advantage over their rivals and build a loyal customer base. Unsure what branding is? Generally speaking, the definition of branding always limits itself to the combination of elements such as a logo, the mission statement, consistency of communication or design. Although setting a tone for all the marketing communications is a popular expectation among customers, branding, the process of building a brand, goes beyond the colour palette, a logo or a website design.



Branding denotes the process of creating a robust and positive perception about a business, its services and products in the mindset of target buyers. Shaping a brand in the consumers’ mind by giving a meaning to the product and helping the consumer quickly distinguish similar products. For example, Pepsi and Coca Cola are very similar in taste but what sets them apart from each other is their Branding of Identity and Positioning. Some people relate to Coca Cola whereas some to Pepsi.

Which is first? Brand or Product?

Is my product a Brand yet?

Do the consumers have faith in my brand?

Am I conveying the right message?

Is it time to rebrand?



More often than not, these doubts come across our minds and satisfying them is not an easy task. Is your brand stuck in a monotonous rut and needs a rebrand? Not sure how your company’s brand stacks up? Hire a Branding Agency! The right Branding Agency will help you define your Branding strategies and marketing goals building a strong Brand to retain and attract customers which emphasise shared values. A company with a strong brand not only presents itself as more professional and polished, but also evokes trust through transparency and authenticity.

