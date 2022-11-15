By afaqs! Marketplace Team | Published: 15 Nov, 2022 | 2 min read

Social media can be a powerful tool to build and engage with your audience. One impactful way to devise a social media strategy is to create quality content for each social media platform. If you are not making the best use of your brand’s social media handles, you are missing out on a fast, inexpensive and effective way to reach almost half of the world’s population. But it’s easier said than done, right? Read this guide to create social media posts that sell and engage.

Pretty much anything that you share on social media is social media content. However, not everything should be. Your social media posts should echo your brand’s voice and values and push your bottom line.

Why is social media important for your brand?

Here are some benefits that your brand can enjoy through social media -

Increase brand awareness

Do you believe that people only engage with the brands they know? Over 83% of people surveyed said they discover new products or services on Instagram. Social media helps reach new and highly targeted potential customers.

Reporting and analytics

It is challenging for marketers to prove the ROI, but with social media analytics and reporting tools, it is effortless. These tools measure the full impact of your social media posts, from follows to engagements and purchases.

Create real human connections

Social media can be a great platform to humanize your brand and showcase the people who make up your company and how your existing customers are benefitting from your offering. Authenticity builds trust, which in turn drives business.

How can you create shareable social media content?

Here are some tips for creating shareable social media posts -

Remember that shareable content is always of high quality. Format your social media posts intelligently to highlight key information points. Talk about the problems of your audience and how they can overcome them to boost brand loyalty. Spark strong emotional reactions amongst users to go viral but remember to stay relevant.

Use a variety of social media content formats to drive your social media channels. Social media is an ever-evolving world, and the brands that understand their audience, create the social media posts they want to consume and analyze their social media strategy to understand what has worked and what hasn’t are the ones who win.

There is no such ‘one size fits all’ strategy for social media content that can guarantee success. A social media content strategy differs depending on the industry and audience you are catering to. An experienced agency for your social media content will be the best bet, here.