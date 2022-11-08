By afaqs! Marketplace Team | Published: 08 Nov, 2022 | 2 min read

Communication Design is a type of design dealing with visuals for strategically conveying messages and expressing information to a niche audience. Communication Designers use their designs to attract the target viewers and convey specific information aptly. They resort to using print or electronic media, along with various online channels.

The communication Design process involves the deployment of graphic design software and core concepts, but it’s not the same as graphic design. Communication Design deals with a broader canvas compared to typical graphic designers. They need to possess strong analytical and logical skills. Communication Designers create aesthetic designs and visuals for clients and focus on conveying the message to the target audience using the design. A communication designer has to be in the marketing campaign throughout. They, however, work in alliance with graphic designers.

Why hire a communication design agency?

You can benefit from hiring a communication design service provider in many ways-

The services of such an agency can be helpful in redefining your brand image. These agencies can develop marketing campaigns when your brand gets into a new market or delves into new product segments. Campaigns made by them can be useful when you plan to acquire a brand or opt for a merger.

A communication design strategy determines the information to be conveyed first and then designing the visuals. Along with the message, it is also concerned with structuring innovative media channels to ensure that the message not only reaches its target audience but engages and attracts them through its visual appeal, instantly.

