By afaqs! Marketplace Team | Published: 22 Nov, 2022 | 3 min read

Explore women-led agencies in India, on afaqs! marketplace.

There has been an increasing demand for women-owned marketing or ad agencies in the past few years. Women are best known for expressing in any and every form and the heightened interest in women powered creative agencies is not just because of the rise of gender equality in a male dominated world but the world taking women’s ability to create innovative solutions, seriously.

Marketing is a field where creativity blends in with expression giving noticeable results and women are excelling at it. From creative or design agencies to brands across all industries, women are heading to top positions scaling new heights, for both, the community and businesses across the country.

According to the Global Mega Trends 2030 report released by Frost & Sullivan, globally women controlled over $43 trillion worth of consumer spending in 2020, alone. With women dominating consumer spending, a woman led agency is something every business needs to better understand their consumer.

Although a field dominated by men and their insights, marketing, branding or communication in general is making strides to uplift and notice the amazing work women are doing. And we are too!

Here, we have listed 25+ agencies across digital, branding, video production, creative and PR led by women from across the country. These agencies aren't just working on scaling up brands and delivering results but are challenging the historical norms of advertising everyday! As you make your way to the 25+ agencies, make sure to take a look at their profile, diverse portfolio and experience on afaqs! marketplace. We know its not the Women's Day or Equality Day but isn't every day a Woman's Day?